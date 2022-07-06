Man dies hours after shooting at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man shot at a Raleigh gas station on Tuesday afternoon has died.

Chopper 11 was over the scene about 2 p.m. as police were investigating.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue at an Exxon gas station.

Police said the victim died hours after the shooting.

RPD said the suspect took off in an early 2000s four-door Toyota Camry with a black painted hood and silver rims.
