Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson to address violent crime

It comes after a wave of recent deadly shootings and the announcement about 27 people being indicted on federal and state charges.
"The message to the community. I will say that our officers are around the clock working hard collaborations like this is an example of that, but also to were visible in the areas that we know that there is high crime," Patterson said.
Watch full press conference
On Wednesday we expect to learn more about how the police department plans to continue to tackle crime.
Patterson is expected to go over the latest statistics and discuss efforts to address violent crimes in Raleigh.
Last Tuesday, a man died from gunshot wounds on New Bern Avenue. This was followed by the shooting deaths of a man and baby the same day.
Then Friday, a man was found shot to death in a driveway and just last Saturday police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Raleigh apartment complex.
In an effort to reduce crime Chief Patterson will also talk about community engagement and collaboration.
The press conference is being held at 3 p.m.