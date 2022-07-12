Raleigh Police Chief, law enforcement officials address rise in violent crime

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The U.S. Attorney's Office revealed the results of a new violent crime strategy in Raleigh. Police Chief Estella Patterson was also be in attendance.
Officials spoke about significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack being seized. More than two dozen firearms including one ghost gun have also been seized.
This comes after five murders in seven days in the city.
The most recent taking place at a north Raleigh apartment complex.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of his home in the 1600 block of Piedmont Ridge Circle.
The violence is hitting too close to home for the neighbor of the man who was killed.
"I mean actually, he lived on my floor. I'd see him in passing and we'd talk in the elevator and stuff like that. It did hit me kind of hard. He had a little girl she had to be like two or three," Christopher Randolph said.
During Tuesday's press conference, Chief Patterson said officers are working around the clock and doing everything they can to find resolutions to the violence.
