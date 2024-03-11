Chatham County deputy injured while helping to make arrest

GOLDSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chatham County sheriff's deputy was injured while helping to make an arrest Sunday, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The incident happened after three deputies attempted to serve four orders for arrest for failure to appear on Brandon Thomas Hill, 30, in the 200 block of Coral Avenue in Goldston

The sheriff's office said Hill resisted and a female deputy sustained a minor head injury from Hill's elbow and a cut on her hand.

Her injuries were not serious, and she was expected to make a full recovery.

Brandon Thomas Hill Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Hill was arrested by another deputy and was given a $10,000 secured bond for the original charges.

Additionally, Hill faces charges of one count of felony assault resulting in physical injury to a law enforcement/probation/parole officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

Hill faces court appearances on March 18 and March 26.

.

"The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is committed to ensuring the safety of our deputies and the community at large," said Sheriff Mike Roberson. "There is absolutely no justification for any assault on an officer carrying out their duties. We condemn such actions in the strongest terms possible and we will pursue appropriate legal action to hold fully accountable those responsible for such assaults."