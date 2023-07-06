Former N.C. State football coach Dick Sheridan dies at 81

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former N.C. State football coach Dick Sheridan has died, the university announced Thursday afternoon. He was 81.

The university did not release details of the circumstances of his death.

Sheridan coached the Wolfpack from 1986 to 1992. N.C. State hired him from Furman, where he built a Division I-AA powerhouse and beat the Pack twice while there.

He came to N.C. State and immediately turned the program around, going 8-3-1 overall and 5-2 in the ACC in his first season, guiding the Wolfpack to a Peach Bowl appearance.

His record at NC State was 52-29-3 in seven seasons with six bowl-game appearances. The Wolfpack finished in the Top 25 three times during his tenure.

One of the Wolfpack football team's first acts under Sheridan was adopting the "diamond" logo that he used at Furman. Sheridan became especially beloved by Wolfpack fans for his success against rival North Carolina. The Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels in six of Sheridan's seven seasons.

The Augusta, Georgia, native was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2020.