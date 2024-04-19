Resurfaced video may reveal Tony Soprano's fate 14 years after famed show abruptly ended

Are you still wondering what happened to Tony Soprano after the series finale cut to black? Well, now there could be an answer.

A 14-year-old "Sopranos" video has resurfaced and people are joking it reveals Tony's fate.

Talk is that the video suggests the character didn't get whacked and that Tony Soprano is alive!

It was created in an effort to attract LeBron James to New York.

Podcaster Pablo Torre has dug up a long-rumored-to-exist video featuring James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.

"Tony I'm so glad we moved to New York. Life is so much better now," said Falco, who played Tony's wife, Carmela.

"Yeah, life's good here, even if we are in the witness protection program," Tony responds.

Did Tony become a rat?

The skit was done 14 years ago, a couple of years after "The Sopranos" finale.

The New York Knicks made a failed effort to lure the basketball superstar to New York with a 10-minute video that began with Tony and Carmela.

"Now, we just gotta find a place for your friend LeBron to live," Carmela says.

The now departed Gandolfini was known for playing hard to get, but to recruit LeBron?

"Jim was into this. He was really into it," Falco said.

In the video, the couple is scouring the listings for somewhere for LeBron to live.

The Sopranos were joined by other New York celebs, from Donald Trump to Chris Rock.

"You know what else we got, LeBron? We got other famous people, so maybe you won't feel like such a freak," Rock says in the video.

But the Sopranos were the gem in this long-lost video artifact -- even if it's a bit like the show finale.