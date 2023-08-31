Planned improvements to the Haunted Mansion include expanded outdoor space and a new elevator for guests with disabilities.

Disneyland Haunted Mansion to undergo expansion, with new outdoor space, improved disability access

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The grounds of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction will be expanding next year.

The additions will include outdoor space and new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota, and the one-eyed cat.

There will also be improvements to the plaza next to Tiana's Place, so guests can enjoy live entertainment under the shade of new trees.

And we can expect a new retail shop right next to the Haunted Mansion's exit.

The enhancements also include a new elevator for guests with disabilities.

Construction will begin in January 2024.

