Texas doctor accused of giving chemo to patients who didn't need it

HOUSTON, Texas --
What the federal government alleges happened inside a south Texas clinic is unconscionable and it potentially affects tens of thousands of patients all over Texas and potentially in Houston.

It's where Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada practiced medicine, and where the feds say he told patients they had diseases they didn't have and prescribed toxic remedies, including chemotherapy, they didn't need in an effort to get rich.

Authorities say this went on for 18 long years.

"We believe Dr. Zamora-Quezada saw as many as 10,000 patients a year during that time period," said Steven Kam, FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge.

His wife denies any wrongdoing, but Tuesday, a federal magistrate kept the doctor in custody, denying him bond.

The charges against Zamora in the alleged $240 million scheme include seven felony counts, involving health care fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

With his profits, the feds say he bought a Maserati, a $1 million jet, and properties in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico; Aspen, Colorado; Punta Mita, Mexico; and multiple homes in Texas, including the 5,000-square-foot house listed in his name in a gated community on a golf course near his practice. The feds want most of it back and they want him in prison.

The feds are looking for more victims. If you can help, you can email ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov.
