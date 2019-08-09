Clinton man gave dog meth, stole boat, guns and chain saws, sheriff's office says

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sampson County man is behind bars after deputies said he stole several high-priced items and gave his dog meth.On Tuesday, officers with the Sampson County Special Investigations Division pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.During the stop, officials discovered the driver was towing a stolen lawn mower. Officers then searched his vehicle and found 20 grams of methamphetamine, 31 dosage units of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 80 dosage units of Alprazolam, approximately 21 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.Matthew Pope, 27, was then charged with crimes related to drug possession and trafficking as well of possession of stolen property.He was booked into the Sampson County Detention Center under a $25,000.00 secured bond.Further investigation led authorities to Pope's Clinton home where they found 12 firearms -- one stolen, one converted into a weapon of mass destruction and one with the serial number removed.They also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and numerous stolen items like a boat, trailers, chain saws and a motorcycle.Officials also noticed Pope's dog was acting aggressive and exhibiting strange behavior. Animal control took the dog and did some testing; results showed it tested positive for methamphetamine.Pope was then charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction by a convicted felon, alter/remove/destroy gun serial number, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.He received an additional $100,000.00 secured bond.