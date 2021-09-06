animal rescue

Dolphin rescued in Louisiana after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

By Rob McDonagh, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

SLIDELL, La. -- A young dolphin that was "pushed into" a canal in the Louisiana city of Slidell during Hurricane Ida was rescued, checked for injuries, and released back into the wild Sunday, according to researchers and local officials involved in the effort.

RELATED: After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction in Louisiana

The Slidell Police Department released footage of the operation and said it had assisted various agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in the rescue.

The IMMS said the juvenile dolphin had become separated from its pod and got stranded in a drainage pond in Slidell amid rising waters on August 30.

RELATED: Historic jazz site where Louis Armstrong played destroyed by Ida in New Orleans

After being captured, the dolphin was examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the wild at Bay St Louis, Mississippi, the IMMS said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianahurricane idaanimal rescueu.s. & worlddolphinhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Officers remove tire stuck on elk's neck for years
Deputies find 15 snakes in 'terrible' shape at home in Tarboro
Livestock rescue from California wildfires
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News