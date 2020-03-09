Graham felon arrested, charged with shooting man in Hill St. home

Donald Douglas Vincent (WTVD)

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is charged with shooting another man in Graham on Sunday evening.

According to a release from Graham Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on East Hill Street around 7 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Donald Vincent, 52, who lives at the East Hill Street home, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It is unclear how Vincent and the victim knew one another.

Vincent is in jail on a $350,000 secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News