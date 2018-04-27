Donation jar, meant for woman who needs kidney transplant, stolen from Rocky Mount bait & tackle shop

EMBED </>More Videos

A donatoin jar in a Rocky Mount business was stolen. The funds were to help Stephanie (seen here) with a kidney transplant.

By
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
For 18 years, the Joyners have called Larry Lane home and work.

Just feet from the front door is their business, B & R Bait & Tackle along NC Highway 43 in Rocky Mount.

"If they've ever been in here one time, they've been a return customer," said Becky Joyner, the store's owner.

In this tight-knit community -- Joyner grew up right next door -- strangers and outsiders are uncommon.

"I have left this bait shop unlocked at night and gone in the house. We leave our cars unlocked," Joyner said.

For the past two months, they've been raising money through T-shirts and raffles for their daughter-in-law, Stephanie, who needs a kidney transplant after battling diabetes for 24 years.

"She wouldn't know what a normal day would be," Joyner said.

They had raised $220 - nearly enough for a transfusion - and kept it in a tin behind the counter.

Tuesday morning, after dropping off her grandson at school, Joyner noticed something was off near the store's window.

"I saw the screen on the ground, balled up," Joyner said.

Startled, Joyner called the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office and waited for them to arrive before entering. Once inside, Joyner found none of the store's merchandise was taken, and she had cleared out the cash register the night before, leaving no money there.

But when she looked behind the counter, she found the tin full of donations was empty.

"My heart fell. You know - take something from me, you know. Take a reel, go pawn it, whatever. That money - that's life-saving money to her," said Joyner.

Joyner said the front door was locked, and she had never opened the window that was found ajar Tuesday morning. While there was a recently-installed motion sensor near the window, there's no alarm or security camera inside the store.

As word spread of the stolen funds, donations to a GoFundMe page for Joyner began pouring in.

It's now raised nearly $7,000 toward treatment.

"It shows the love and generosity. There are some bad people out there, but there's so many more good people," said Joyner.

If you have any information on this break-in call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Department at (252) 641-7911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
donationstransplanttheftkidney transplantedgecombe county newsRocky MountEdgecombe County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News