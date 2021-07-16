Arrest made in street racing crash that killed 6-year-old NC boy, injured father

Donnie Ray Cobb, 46, of Kings Mountain, was booked just before midnight Thursday, ABC-affiliate WSOC reports. He was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, reckless driving, DWI and speed competition.
Troopers said Cobb and another driver were going nearly 110 mph on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Spring Road on June 26 when the two cars collided. Cobb's vehicle crossed the median and crashed head-on into Santiago Lagunas' car.
Lagunas was seriously injured. His son, 6-year-old Liam Lagunas, was injured and rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Family members said Liam was killed weeks before an upcoming trip to the beach for his seventh birthday on July 14.
Cobb, too, was injured.
The driver of the other car accused of racing stayed on scene and spoke with investigators. It is unclear if that driver will be facing charges.