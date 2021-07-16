street racing

Arrest made in street racing crash that killed 6-year-old NC boy, injured father

EMBED <>More Videos

Head-on drag racing crash kills NC boy, NCSHP says

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested late Thursday in connection to a fatal street racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and severely injured his father in late June.

Donnie Ray Cobb, 46, of Kings Mountain, was booked just before midnight Thursday, ABC-affiliate WSOC reports. He was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, reckless driving, DWI and speed competition.

Troopers said Cobb and another driver were going nearly 110 mph on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Spring Road on June 26 when the two cars collided. Cobb's vehicle crossed the median and crashed head-on into Santiago Lagunas' car.

Donnie Ray Cobb, 46, of Kings Mountain

Courtesy of ABC-affiliate WSOC



Lagunas was seriously injured. His son, 6-year-old Liam Lagunas, was injured and rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Family members said Liam was killed weeks before an upcoming trip to the beach for his seventh birthday on July 14.

Cobb, too, was injured.

The driver of the other car accused of racing stayed on scene and spoke with investigators. It is unclear if that driver will be facing charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottencfatal crashnc highway patrolstreet racingnorth carolina newscharlotte news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STREET RACING
Head-on drag racing crash kills NC boy, NCSHP says
Cadillac with child passenger crashes after street racing in Texas
Chapel Hill man arrested for going 157 mph while trying to escape cops
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
TOP STORIES
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck
He's not even on my payroll: Business owner fights unemployment claim
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Mom's Pasta Salad
WEATHER: Hot & Humid today but storms Sunday
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
Show More
LATEST: COVID cases in NC the highest since May
NC family sues American Airlines for ruining vacation
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
GA road shut down after a truck crashed into bridge, shifting it 6 ft
Durham man scammed out of $1K while trying to activate Fire Stick
More TOP STORIES News