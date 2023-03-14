Street racing led to a deadly crash that closed Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday morning from Highwoods Boulevard to Six Forks Road, Raleigh Police said.

Driver of car involved in deadly street racing crash charged in other driver's death: Raleigh Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A week after a man died in a deadly street racing incident, investigators with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) announced an arrest and charges. Police said last week the man who died was also street racing.

On Tuesday, March 14 Police said they took 30-year-old Manuel Antonio Cerrone into custody.

RPD said Cerrone is believed to be the driver of the Camaro that left the scene after William Ortiz crashed into an SUV seriously injuring a mom and her daughter. Another car was also hit in the crash.

Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene. Cerrone

Cerrone is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 on Atlantic Avenue.

During their investigation, police said Ortiz was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz E 300 while racing a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro on Atlantic Avenue approaching Six Forks Road.

According to police, the Mercedes (driven by Ortiz) lost control and veered into the oncoming traffic and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse head-on. The Camaro (driven by Cerrone) also veered into the oncoming lanes, left the roadway, and collided with a tree. Police said Cerrone got out of his car and left the scene.

The woman driving the Traverse and her passenger, a child, were both seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Police haven't released the woman's name or an update on her condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to visit CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

