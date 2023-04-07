Street racing blamed for Friday morning crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash Friday morning in Raleigh involved drivers who were reportedly street racing, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Investigators said 24-year-old Jocelynn Morrison in a 2007 Honda Accord and 25-year-old Jada Ballen in a Chevy Malibu were racing along Centennial Parkway near Lake Wheeler Road when they crashed.

Witnesses told police they saw both cars speeding down the road and weaving in and out of traffic at around 2:15 a.m.

Morrison lost control and sideswiped Ballen, both cars careened off the road. Morrison's car slid all the way across the Lake Wheeler Road intersection, hit a tree, spun around and hit another tree before coming to a stop.

Morrison was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ballen was arrested on felony charges of serious injury by vehicle.

This is the second Raleigh street racing incident involving a crash that ABC11 has reported on in the last month.

On March 7, Raleigh police confirmed street racing was blamed in a deadly crash. A mother and her daughter were seriously injured in the crash that killed one of the drivers who were street racing, RPD said. The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue.

A week later, on Tuesday, March 14 RPD arrested the second driver involved in the street racing incident. Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

