Apex catering service cooks to help each other, first responders

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's typically a busy season for a catering service like Donovan's Dish, but every day more events are canceled. So this week the service will answer the call to help first responders on the front lines.
"I think naturally if you're able to do something and you still have the means to do it, you should absolutely do it," said Jill Donovan, owner of Donovan's Dish
The creator of Christmas Lights on Holt Road is calling on local businesses to step up and help each other. This week he donated $1,200 to Donovan's Dish and asked them to deliver the meals to Apex firefighters.
"It's such a win-win. And it shows how good people are and how much good is going to come out of this," Donovan said.
Donovan said baked ziti meals will feed about 75 firefighters and they will also donate goodies to keep in the freezers.
"I hope they feel appreciation and love. We put so much love into what we do here and I know they do too. And we just want them to sit down, have peace, enjoy a really nice chef-prepared meal," Donovan said.
But Donovan said this donation was a huge help for her business as well. This time of year, they're usually catering events almost every day. Now, they're surviving off of their delivery service.
"All of our calendars have been wiped clean so all of our event staff has been laid off. It's been very difficult so we're just doing the best we can," she said.
Leaning on each other and hoping businesses and the community members will pay it forward and get through this together.
If you order from Donovan's Dish online, there's an option to donate meals to a family in need. Visit Donovan's Dish to place your order.
