ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton held a launch event Thursday night for her new magazine called 'Better.'

Dr. Jen Ashton holds launch event for new magazine 'Better'

NEW YORK CITY -- ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton makes a living out of helping people, and now, she's about to help even more.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was just one of the people who helped with her launch.

The magazine officially hits newsstands across the country on Friday.

Dr. Ashton says the goal of the magazine is to help people find ways to look, feel and live better.