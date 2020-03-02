21-year-old driver will not be charged in death of Raleigh pedestrian

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old driver hit and killed a Raleigh pedestrian early Monday morning.North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) said the driver will not face any criminal charges.SHP said the driver was not speeding and was not under the influence of alcohol.The pedestrian was reportedly lying in the middle of the Landover Ridge Drive--located off Forestville Road--when the driver ran over him.The driver continued down the street to his grandparents house. Once there, he called 911 to report what happened.