Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4273835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The North Carolina Division of Aviation shot drone footage of a flooded I-40 near Mile Marker 387 on Monday.

While flooding from Hurricane Florence is still a concern for North Carolinians, it's also a worry in South Carolina.Drone video shows neighborhoods in Horry County, near Myrtle Beach, underwater.Officials in South Carolina are calling for evacuations as rivers continue to rise.In Georgetown County, authorities are urging 8,000 people to leave their homes, as flooding is expected to reach record levels.