Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater

HORRY COUJNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
While flooding from Hurricane Florence is still a concern for North Carolinians, it's also a worry in South Carolina.

Drone video shows neighborhoods in Horry County, near Myrtle Beach, underwater.

Officials in South Carolina are calling for evacuations as rivers continue to rise.
Flooding in the southeastern part of North Carolina remains an issue days after Hurricane Florence moved across the Carolinas.


In Georgetown County, authorities are urging 8,000 people to leave their homes, as flooding is expected to reach record levels.

