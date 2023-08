First responders were at the scene of a possible drowning on Monday in Chatham County.

EMS, deputies respond to possible drowning at Chatham County home

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders were at the scene of a possible drowning on Monday in Chatham County.

It happened in a backyard swimming pool at a home on Lystra Preserve Road, a Chapel Hill address.

Several sheriff's deputies responded to the residence about 1:30 p.m.

Authorities haven't confirmed that this was a drowning, saying only that EMS responded to a medical call.

No other details were immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.