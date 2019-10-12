Drugs, guns found in raid on Durham County home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies found drugs and guns during a raid on a Durham County home Thursday.Durham County Sheriff's Deputies served a search warrant at the home of 40-year-old Eric Perry on Ember Drive after receiving a tip from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's Special Operations and Intelligence Unit.The investigation is into the delivery of drugs to multiple prisons in the state.Inside the home, investigators found 400 strips of suboxone, over 500 tabs of "Molly," about 12 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana as well as two stolen firearms and a large amount of cash.Perry, who has a long criminal history across multiple states, was booked into the Durham County Detention Center without bond.Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.Perry is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as well as two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He's also charged with trafficking MDMA.