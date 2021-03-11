Duke whips Louisville 70-56 to advance in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two down, three to go.Tenth-seeded Duke, playing with its lowest seed ever in the ACC Tournament, won for the second consecutive day to keep its faint NCAA tournament hopes alive. The Blue Devils beat seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.Freshman Mark Williams led Duke with a monster game, 23 points and 19 rebounds. Matthew Hurt added 20 points for Duke.The Blue Devils (13-11) are likely only making the NCAA tournament by winning the ACC title, which means winning five games in five days.Duke moves on to face Florida State on Thursday.The Blue Devils had lost their last three meetings with the Cardinals.David Johnson led Louisville with 14 points.