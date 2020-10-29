Krzyzewski, Duke basketball honored for Make-A-Wish efforts

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's hard to quantify Coach Mike Krzyzewski's legacy at Duke and the lives he's touched: Five national championships, three-time college coach of the year and Thursday, he was recognized for the impact Duke men's basketball has had on Make-A-Wish.In March, ABC11 brought you, a high school star basketball player who's been sidelined because of a brain tumor. Sellers sat on the baseline for Duke's game against UNC-Chapel Hill thanks to Make-A-Wish and Duke basketball.On Thursday, Krzyzewski and Duke men's basketball were honored with a Make-A-Wish national award, the 2020 Chris Greicius Award winner from the sports industry for Make-A-Wish America.This award recognizes the exceptional wish-granting support exemplified by Coach K and the team that helps create life-changing wish experiences for children fighting critical illness."To receive an award for having done it, to me, is kind of crazy," Krzyzewski said. "We should be giving you all awards. All that I know is when Antonio visited us with his parents, we didn't have to put lights on in Cameron Indoor Stadium, he lit up the whole gymnasium. He gave us a pregame speech,and more than that, we won each other's hearts."Krzyzewski and the team have been granting wishes for more than a decade, including nine wishes since 2012. The Blue Devils are the first collegiate program nationally to earn the honor, which has been presented since 1990.