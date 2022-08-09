Duke football player wows teammates with operatic singing voice

A Duke football player is going viral on social media not for on-field exploits but for showing off his pipes in an operatic performance.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Duke football player is going viral on social media not for on-field exploits but for showing off his pipes in an operatic performance.

The football team shared the video, calling it the "voice of an angel," as players seemed enraptured by the singing performance of 6-foot-7, 329-pound offensive lineman Chance Lytle.

The 24-year-old Lytle, who is from San Antonio, transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated last year with a dual degree in music and voice performance, and psychology.

He's now pursuing a master's in management studies from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.