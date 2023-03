2 people were hospitalized after being ejected from a car in a rollover crash in Dunn.

2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Dunn late Friday night.

It happened about 10 p..m. near the 6200 block of Timothy Road.

The victims were ejected from the SUV and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Highway Patrol is in charge of that effort.