Groundbreaking ceremony held for Durham affordable housing option, Commerce Street Apartments

They will be called Commerce Street Apartments.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ground has officially been broken at a site for new affordable housing in the Bull City.

Adrianne Todman, the acting secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, was in Durham today for the groundbreaking ceremony.

She was joined by US representative Valerie Foushee and Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams to celebrate this phase of adding affordable housing to the City of Durham.

The federal government provided $40 million to help with construction.

The new apartments will offer 172 mixed-income apartment homes in two four-story buildings.

Some units will be reserved for seniors while others will be public housing replacement units and serve households with incomes below 60% of Area Median Income.