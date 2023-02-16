Suspects in custody in Durham County road-rage shooting incident

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspects in a Durham road rage shooting have turned themselves in, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The shooting suspect, Brandon Thorpe, 31, turned himself in Wednesday. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and two counts of storage of a firearm to protect minors.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond and is being held in the Durham County Detention Center.

Tiffany R. Carr turned herself in Friday, She was given a $10,000 secured bond for two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of storage of a firearm to protect minors.

Carr posted bond and was released.

Carr is believed to have been the passenger in the white 2013 Audi A4 whose driver fired multiple shots at a car he had just been in a minor traffic accident with, the sheriff's office said.

Two minor children were also in that car.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.

The incident happened at Han-Dee Hugo's on Pleasant Drive at Highway 70.

No one was injured in the incident.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.