Man charged in Durham burglaries that netted $15,000

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have arrested a man in connection with two residential burglaries this month.

Police said Friday that Donyell Lofton, 45, of Durham, has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

The first burglary took place about 11 a.m. June 12 in the 800 block of Yancey Street. The second one happened about 11 a.m. June 21 in the 2200 block of Whitley Drive

Some of the stolen items that were recovered by Durham police officers. Durham Police Department

Police said about $15,000 worth of items were stolen, including electronics and jewelry.

Officers arrested Lofton on Wednesday and found numerous items from both burglaries,

He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Donyell Lofton Durham Police Department

Anyone with further information on these cases is asked to call Investigator O. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood