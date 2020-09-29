Durham holds farewell parade for retiring city manager

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Manager Tom Bonfield was given a farewell parade as he steps down following 12 years on the job. The socially distant celebration took place outside City Hall plaza Tuesday.Bonfield decided to retire for both personal and professional reasons. He has worked in public service to the city of Durham for more than 42 years.In a letter to Mayor Steve Schewel, Bonfield wrote, "I am thankful and proud to have had the opportunity to be Durham's City Manager. The past 12 years have been the most rewarding and enjoyable of my 42-year local government career. I am appreciative of the support I have enjoyed from elected officials, employees, and the community"Bonfield's last day on the job is Wednesday. Deputy City Manager Wanda Page will take over the position until a permanent replacement is hired.