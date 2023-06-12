Durham County commissioners expected to vote on budget

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Durham the county board of commissioners are expected to vote on the county's nearly 900 million dollar budget proposal.

It includes a 3-cent property tax increase.

That would make the total countywide tax rate 75.22 cents per $100 valuation, up from the current 72.22 cents per $100 valuation. Sowell said that is needed to address increased growth and to ensure there is sufficient revenue to support existing investments along with expansions to critical service areas.

The proposed overall county budget is $889,605,733, a 12.1% increase from the last fiscal year.

The county manager says the money would increase funding for Durham Public Schools and Durham Technical Community College.

This evening's meeting begins at 7 p.m.