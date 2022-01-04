Durham County deputies shoot, kill woman armed with shotgun, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County deputies shot and killed a woman who pointed a shotgun at them, the sheriff's office said Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened about 4 p.m. after deputies were called out for a disturbance at a home in the 400 block of John Jones Road in Bahama.

When deputies arrived, a woman with a shotgun aimed the weapon at deputies multiple times. Deputies said they tried several times to get her to put the gun down.



The investigation is still preliminary and details aren't yet clear, but at some point, the woman was shot and killed after the sheriff's office said she refused to put down the weapon.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Durham County District Attorney were notified. The SBI will conduct an investigation into the incident.

"We are at the very beginning of this investigation and I ask that the public allow time for the facts to come out," said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "Myself and my deputies will cooperate fully with the SBI and the DA's Office as they conduct their investigations. In addition, the Sheriff's Office will conduct a full internal investigation, to include a use-of-force-policy review for this incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countybahamawoman killeddeputy involved shootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County school board votes to continue mask mandate
Record number of workers quit jobs in November
Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID
Zillow ranks Raleigh's housing market No. 3 in the nation
NC State student breaks barriers in marine science
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Wendell woman stuck in I-95 traffic nightmare in Virginia
Show More
Man found shot dead inside Fayetteville boutique
81-year-old NJ woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
More TOP STORIES News