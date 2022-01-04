Durham County deputies shoot, kill woman armed with shotgun, sheriff says

On the scene in Bahama where a Durham Co sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a woman at 421 John Jones Rd • DCSO says deputies responded to a disturbance call and woman, armed with a shotgun, aimed it deputies multiple times • DCSO says woman was shot after refusing to drop weapon pic.twitter.com/t4r4qy7I5T — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) January 5, 2022

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County deputies shot and killed a woman who pointed a shotgun at them, the sheriff's office said Tuesday evening.The sheriff's office said the incident happened about 4 p.m. after deputies were called out for a disturbance at a home in the 400 block of John Jones Road in Bahama.When deputies arrived, a woman with a shotgun aimed the weapon at deputies multiple times. Deputies said they tried several times to get her to put the gun down.The investigation is still preliminary and details aren't yet clear, but at some point, the woman was shot and killed after the sheriff's office said she refused to put down the weapon.The State Bureau of Investigation and the Durham County District Attorney were notified. The SBI will conduct an investigation into the incident."We are at the very beginning of this investigation and I ask that the public allow time for the facts to come out," said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "Myself and my deputies will cooperate fully with the SBI and the DA's Office as they conduct their investigations. In addition, the Sheriff's Office will conduct a full internal investigation, to include a use-of-force-policy review for this incident."This is a developing story. Check back for updates.