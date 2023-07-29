WATCH LIVE

Durham fire crews rescue injured construction worker nearly 140ft above ground

Saturday, July 29, 2023 9:37PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews in Durham rescued an injured construction worker nearly 140 feet above the ground Saturday morning.

First responders to reports of a "high angle rescue" just at around 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Foster Street. When firefighters arrived, found a man injured at the end of a tower crane.

According to the Durham Fire Department, the man had injuries on his left shoulder, side, and back, and was unable to get down on his own. Firefighters were able to climb up the crane and lower the man back to the ground.

He was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

