Car slams into Walgreens in Durham; 2 taken to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two drivers had to be taken to the hospital because of a crash where one car slammed into a Walgreens in Durham.

At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Holloway Street and North Miami Boulevard.

Chopper 11 captured the scene from above.

When officers got to the scene they found two vehicles had crashed near the intersection. A power pole was hit and a car crashed into the side of the Walgreens building. The crash significantly damaged the side of the Walgreens, and because of a gas leak, the building had to be evacuated.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of 2 p.m., Holloway Street is closed from Raynor Street to North Miami Boulevard. The eastbound lanes of North Miami Boulevard from Raynor Street to Holloway Street are closed.