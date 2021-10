'We need opportunity': Raleigh activist says spike in crime is result of lack of resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Desperate pleas for help can be heard in the 911 calls an emotional woman made to dispatchers pleading for help. On Monday night outside Food Lion in southeast Raleigh , shots hit and killed a man in the parking lot."I'm at Food Lion on Poole Road ...can you please hurry up! Can you please hurry up, please! Hello, I am on Poole Road at Food Lion ...please," the woman said.Witnesses said they believe the shooting started as an argument between two men over a woman. Raleigh police said the victim was Trashawn Watkins, 19 This shooting came several hours after Raleigh activist Kim Muktarian purchased dinner in this plaza. She said the spike in crime is the result of the lack of resources in minority communities."We need 100% opportunity for them to be able to access gainful employment that actually feeds and provides for their home bringing back our families, what was disconnected to be reconnected," Muktarian said.During the past week, ABC11 counted 11 shootings in the Raleigh-Durham area.Durham is already outpacing last year's total of 37 homicides. To date, 19 people have been killed this year. In Raleigh -- a total of 28 homicides last year. To date, at least 11 people have been killed this year.Muktarian said she believes there are a multitude of solutions needed to help these communities, such as jobs, mentorship and funding.She's calling on local and state leaders before more lives are lost."We have to change the policies that protect the vulnerable," Muktarian said.Durham police released a statement citing gang activity as a key driver of the violence: