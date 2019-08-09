Durham Fire Department releases findings in report on deadly downtown gas explosion

The department released its Origin and Cause Investigation Report about the deadly explosion Friday afternoon.
The report follows a three-month investigation in which more than 25 people were interviewed, and numerous processes, 911 calls, and videotapes were examined and reviewed.
The first 911 call reporting a smell of gas occurred at approximately 9:11 a.m. The call was made by Yolanda Watson to the Durham 911 Center from her cell phone as she drove north on North Duke Street.
Key investigation findings in the report revealed that the explosion occurred at 115 North Duke Street when "an explosive atmosphere was created when a gas service line was struck during a horizontal boring operation.
This breach allowed fugitive gas to flow until reaching an ignition source, at which time an explosion occurred resulting in severely damaged and destroyed buildings. As a result of the explosion, several persons, including firefighters, were injured and two fatalities occurred," the City of Durham wrote in a release.
The devastation killed Kaffeinate coffee shop owner Kong Lee and Jay Rambeaut, a Dominion Energy employee rushing to shut off the gas.
KEY INVESTIGATION CONCLUSIONS
- Natural gas leaked from a fractured 34-inch service line located in the sidewalk footway in front of 115 North Duke St.
- It is estimated that the natural gas flowed for one hour prior to the explosion.
- Based on the estimated one-hour flow time, 46,000 cubic feet of gas flowed from the breached line.
- No report of the smell of gas was made to 911 by any occupant of 115 North Duke St. (Kaffeinate).
- Mr. Lee (Fatality 1) and the crew of Optic Cable Technology LLC were aware of the gas leak moments after the breach and prior to Ms. Watson's 911 call at 9: a.m.
- Mr. Lee (Fatality 1), Mr. Smith, and the crew of Optic Cable Technology LLC were aware of the gas leak prior to E1's arrival at 115 North Duke St.
- The gas accumulated within 115 North Duke Street reaching 100% of Lower Explosive Limits (LEL).
- The gas was ignited by an undetermined source within 115 North Duke St. leading to the explosion.
- There is no evidence of criminal intent by any company or individual to warrant criminal prosecution.
The report also concluded that the gas was ignited by an "undetermined source within 115 Duke Street leading to the explosion," and that there is no "evidence of criminal intent by any company or individual to warrant criminal prosecution."
"This report provides a wealth of information about how the explosion actually happened, including when the natural gas line was struck by Optic Cable Technology LLC, when the gas was first detected, and the actions of the firefighters prior to the explosion, including the evacuation of the involved buildings," Chief Robert Zoldos said. "This report fulfills our responsibility to thoroughly investigate and document the origin, cause, and circumstances of the explosion, according to NFPA-921 standards, which outlines how investigations should be conducted."
The report, which contains timestamped photos and summaries of interviews, also provides a detailed analysis of the conditions, weather, the exterior and interior of the buildings impacted, and of equipment and materials that were involved in the explosion.
MORE COVERAGE:
Firefighters responded one hour before Durham explosion for a report of gas but couldn't detect it, report says
Even with markings, finding underground utilities not easy
Utility worker injured in Durham explosion dies at UNC Hospitals
New 3D images show gas explosion in Durham moments after it happened (edited)