Durham firefighters surprise family who lost home on Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A group of firefighters surprised a Durham family who lost their home in a fire on Christmas Eve.
"We like to give back to the community. It's an instant gratification to help somebody that is in need," said Mark Urbano, a Durham firefighter and president of the local firefighters union.
At the time of the fire, the McLean's were on their way to Great Wolf Lodge as a Christmas present for their children.
On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters presented the family with a $2,000 check and informed them they had reached out to Great Wolf Lodge about their vacation. In response, Great Wolf Lodge agreed to provide the McLean's with a free trip.
"It means a lot. It means that people really do care. Still good people in the world," said Lynette McLean.
They are now staying at a hotel, and hope to find a new place to live in Durham.
Following the fire, the McLean's believed they were targeted by looters, and told ABC11 that five of their dogs had been stolen. A sixth dog was killed in the fire.
Wednesday, Lynette McLean said they found one of the dogs near their home, but have not yet located the other four dogs.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.