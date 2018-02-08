Durham man arrested after trying to rape 70-year-old woman, deputy say

Tyrell Alexander (Credit: DCSO)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham man has been arrested after deputies said he tried to assault a woman in her 70s before stealing her purse and phone.

Tyrell Alexander, 25, was arrested Wednesday and was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communication.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sheriff's office said the attack happened about 10 p.m. on Jan. 29 at a home near the intersection of Highway 98 and Valleydale Drive in Durham.

According to deputies, the man was watching the woman before he went in through an unlocked bedroom window.

They said Alexander then tried to sexually assault the victim, but she fought him off.

He then grabbed her purse and phone and ran from the house.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionburglarydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News