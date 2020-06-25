Demonstrators block Main Street in front of police headquarters in Durham

BREAKING: Demonstrators have blocked off Main st. in front of Durham Police HQ. We're working now to talk with them and hear their message. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) June 25, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrators blocked off an intersection near the Durham police department headquarters on Thursday morning.A Black Lives Matter flag was seen flying over a 'Be Prepared to Stop' sign at the intersection of Main Street and Commerce and Elizabeth Streets. Demonstrators have been in front of the headquarters for several days. A handful of tents were on the sidewalk in front of the station.Traffic cones and wooden barriers were put up on opposite sides of the intersection.ABC11 has reached out to the demonstrators for comment as well as Durham police. We're working to learn more about this story.