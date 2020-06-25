Demonstrators block Main Street in front of police headquarters in Durham

A Black Lives Matter flag was seen flying over a 'Be Prepared to Stop' sign at the intersection of Main Street and Commerce and Elizabeth Streets. Demonstrators have been in front of the headquarters for several days. A handful of tents were on the sidewalk in front of the station.
Traffic cones and wooden barriers were put up on opposite sides of the intersection.
BREAKING: Demonstrators have blocked off Main st. in front of Durham Police HQ. We're working now to talk with them and hear their message. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) June 25, 2020
