Durham city workers fence off areas in three parks after high levels of lead found

A December 2022 report from Duke University showed contamination at three parks, but the findings didn't come out until six months later.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham city workers fenced off areas at three parks which showed concerning lead levels on Friday.

According to a memo sent Thursday by the City Manager's Office, preliminary results of soil samples collected by Mid-Atlantic Associates identified six spots at East End Park, seven spots at Walltown Park and eight spots at East Durham Park as areas which measured above the EPA threshold of 400 parts per million.

"It's definitely a little alarming knowing that we've been out here for years and this problem has existed for a while," said Marissa Peterson, who lives near East Durham Park.

The testing was conducted following a December 2022 study from Duke University researchers drew attention to the issue at the three parks, which previously served as locations for city waste incinerators. According to the published findings, collected samples showed lead levels three to four times the EPA threshold. The preliminary results included in the memo did not share specific levels, though acknowledged they were above the threshold.

"I would like to know why these parks instead of other parks, and I guess the why will help prevent this from happening," said Peterson.

Testing was also conducted at Lyon and Northgate Park, neither of which showed any issues. The memo notes that playgrounds at all five parks did not identify "any potential containment concerns."

At East End Park, the six areas identified are all currently behind a fenced-off area not accessible to the public. At East Durham Park, one of the areas is behind a covered shelter, while the remaining seven are near a parking lot, though in a section not as often used by park-goers. At Walltown, one area is close to the edge of a basketball court, and another is about fifty feet from the playground. The other five sections are dotted throughout the property. All three parks with impacted spots will remain open to the public.

The memo instructed staff to put up the fencing and detailed signs, as well as provide educational and health resources by the end of the day.

The final report is expected to be completed by August 15, and will include "short and long term solutions in accordance with the EPA and NCDEQ".

Last month, the Durham County Department of Public Health released a video online in response to concerns regarding lead levels at the park. Health Director Rodney Jenkins encouraged people to remove shoes prior to coming indoors, and wash hands after playing outdoors, adding that children younger than six years old are at heightened risk of lead exposure.

"The most common way children are exposed to lead is in the home. Homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. when the pain peels and cracks, it makes lead dust. when children are exposed to this, they can breathe in or swallow lead dust, and this is a common source of childhood lead exposure," said Jenkins in the video.