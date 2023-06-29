A report by Duke University researchers found the elevated levels of lead contamination in five city parks.

Durham residents get first look at lead test results from city parks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who live in Durham will get their first look at test results from five city parks after elevated levels of lead were found at Walltown, East End, and East Durham parks.

Lyon Park and Northgate Park are also being tested.

A report by Duke University researchers found the elevated levels of lead contamination.

They found lead levels three or four times higher than the EPA safety threshold for recreational areas.

All three parks in the study were the former locations of waste incinerators.

The public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

It'll happen in the council chambers at Durham City Hall.