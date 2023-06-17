Pedestrian hit, killed in overnight crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on North Roxboro Street near East Channing Avenue. Police said Jermaine Johnson, 50, of Durham, was traveling southbound on North Roxboro Avenue when he struck a pedestrian pushing a wheelchair in the right lane. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Johnson remained at the scene of the crash and was not injured.

A preliminary investigation determined neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.

