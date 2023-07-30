Woman hit, killed in Durham crash, driver charged

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a woman Saturday afternoon in Durham.

The Durham Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Avondale Drive and East Knox Street just after 3:45 p.m. Officers said Edward Earl Gilchrist Jr, 67, was driving on Avondale Drive when he crossed the center line and onto the sidewalk hitting a woman who was walking.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Gilchrist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, driving left of center, and driving while license revoked.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to call Investigator J.T. Rose at 919-475-4149.

