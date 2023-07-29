61-year old man hit, killed in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sampson County man was hit and killed Friday night on NC41.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to calls about a pedestrian that was hit by a car just after 9:30 p.m. on NC41. Troopers said Richard Donnell Saunders, 61, of Harrells, parked his tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the road at the end of his shift. Saunders was attempting to cross the road to his residence when he was hit by a Nissan Versa traveling on NC41.

No charges have been filed in the crash.