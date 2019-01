Durham police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Abel Corroles.Officers said Corroles was shot on Dec 16. in the 3000 block of Guess Road.On Monday, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Oscar Velis-Argueta, of Durham.He was charged with murder and booked into the Durham County Jail without bond.Manuel Mejia-Mendoza, 22, and Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.