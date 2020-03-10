DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified a man shot and killed on Commonwealth Street.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Commonwealth.
Police said they found 51-year-old Terry Bradshaw suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Durham Police identify man fatally shot Saturday on Commonwealth Street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More