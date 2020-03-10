Durham Police identify man fatally shot Saturday on Commonwealth Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified a man shot and killed on Commonwealth Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Commonwealth.

Police said they found 51-year-old Terry Bradshaw suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyhomicide investigationshootinginvestigationdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man shot, killed in Durham; police investigating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 more Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus
How did coronavirus start? Here are answers to your COVID-19 questions
Former Edgecombe deputy accused of shooting ex-girlfriends's house, car
How to handle your investments during this stock market plunge
At least 24 Biogen conference attendees test positive for coronavirus
Trump wants payroll tax relief to calm coronavirus-spooked markets
Prosecutors seek murder charge in DWI crash that killed veteran
Show More
7 coronavirus cases reported in SC
How Wake County Detention Center is preparing for coronavirus
NC businesses carry on with caution amid coronavirus concerns
Major traffic alert for Durham Freeway commuters
SC coronavirus patient flew through Charlotte airport
More TOP STORIES News