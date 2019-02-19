Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a third robbery at a BB&T bank branch in a week.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The latest robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at the branch at 1107 West NC 54 Highway.
Last week, the BB&T on S. Miami Blvd. in Durham was robbed Monday and Thursday.
In Tuesday's incident, a man wearing a gray hoodie entered the bank shortly after noon and handed a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was seen.
The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber's appearance was similar in all three cases, but police haven't determined whether it is the same man.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.