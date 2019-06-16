Durham police investigating after shooting, robbery in apartment parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two men were robbed in an apartment parking lot overnight.
Authorities say it happened around 2 a.m. on Chalk Level Road when two men approached two others in the lot when a fight ensued.
Police said one man pulled out a silver handgun and shot one man in the arm.
The robbers took both victims' wallets and ran away, police said.
The injured man was taken to the hospital, according to Durham police.
Durham police also say this may be related to an armed robbery that also happened overnight at a sweepstakes parlor.
