shooting

Durham police investigating after shooting, robbery in apartment parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two men were robbed in an apartment parking lot overnight.

Authorities say it happened around 2 a.m. on Chalk Level Road when two men approached two others in the lot when a fight ensued.

Police said one man pulled out a silver handgun and shot one man in the arm.

The robbers took both victims' wallets and ran away, police said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The injured man was taken to the hospital, according to Durham police.

Durham police also say this may be related to an armed robbery that also happened overnight at a sweepstakes parlor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamrobberyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Suspect in custody after Costco shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
9 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
16-year-old kills friend over video game controller: deputies
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital
Texas authorities arrest man suspected in Moore County homicide
Nice but hot weather for Father's Day
Durham police investigating overnight armed robbery at sweepstakes parlor
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Lillington woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Harnett County
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Show More
Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks neighbors
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
Lakers reach deal to acquire Anthony Davis, ESPN reports
End the Violence rally brings Charlotte students to Raleigh
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
More TOP STORIES News