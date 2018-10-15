ARMED ROBBERY

Durham police looking for suspect in armed robbery at convenience store

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police need help identifying a suspect who robbed a Durham Han-Dee Hugo's store in September.

It happened at the 423 Pleasant Drive location on Sept. 15 at 7:45 p.m when a male suspect demanded cash from the register while removing a handgun from his waistband.

The man then ran into a wooded area near the store.

In surveillance video, he can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red basketball shorts and black sneakers.

If you have information about this or any crime please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 919-560-7151 or email crimetips@durhamsheriff.org.
