Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 60-year-old man dead Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call at the 2000 block of Avondale Drive shortly before 1 am.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Willie Lee Gibson lying on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent stab wound.

Gibson was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Tysheem Leblanc, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinginvestigationDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News