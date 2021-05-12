Durham remains are those of woman missing since 2005

Melissa Poitra

WATCH: Durham Police discuss breakthroughs in case

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police announced Wednesday that skeletal remains found were recently identified through advanced DNA testing.Police said the remains were those of Melissa "Missy" Ann Poitra, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. Poitra had been missing since 2005 and although she was from North Dakota, she was known to frequent the east Durham area, police said.On Oct. 22, 2016, police were called out to a self-storage unit at 1725 Carpenter Fletcher Road after someone discovered the remains inside. The caller told police they were cleaning out the unit after the renter had died and noticed a plastic storage container with a bone sticking out of it.After the remains were collected, they were sent to the medical examiner's office, where DNA was extracted and eventually entered into a national DNA database. However, the person's identity remained a mystery.In 2018, Durham Police sent the skull to the FBI to perform facial reconstruction. The work produced a composite image of Durham's Jane Doe, which Durham Police made public. Unfortunately, police said they received "no viable leads." and the case remained a mystery.In 2020, police made another effort, entering the case into ViCAP -- the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. Police also asked Othram Lab in Texas to see about conducting more advanced forensic DNA testing. Othram is a forensics laboratory that builds profiles that can be used to identify victims or suspects.While working on an unrelated case in the fall of 2020, police learned that Poitra, who was 28 in 2005, had been missing for many years after leaving North Dakota. Police contacted Poitra's family and obtained DNA samples. On April 23, a company called DNA Solutions confirmed independently that the Poitra family DNA samples matched the Jane Doe DNA profile.The cause of death hasn't been established but police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29334 or (919) 560-4440, ext. 29326.